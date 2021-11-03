Three youths held for creating ruckus at medical college

The Kalamassery police on Wednesday arrested three youngsters on the charge of creating disturbance and threatening the security guard at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, by brandishing a knife.

The arrested men were identified as Naveen Antony, 20, and Sarath P. Shaji, 23, of Glass Factory Colony in Kalamassery, and Karthik, 20, of Eloor. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

The accused, who were allegedly drunk, dropped in at the hospital to visit their friend admitted to the casualty ward after suffering injuries in an accident.

The trouble erupted when the security guard stopped them from entering the ward citing COVID-19 protocol. A heated exchange of words ensued at the end of which one of the accused pulled out the knife and threatened to stab the guard.

All the three were accused in several other cases, the police said. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Forgery charge

The Nedumbasserry police arrested a man accused of forging the degree certificate of Kashi Vidyapith University in Varanasi.

The arrested man was identified as Ramesh, 47, of Alathur in Palakkad. He reportedly ran an institution named Krishna Institute of Management Studies in Kozhikode. According to the police, he forged the certificate for one Sharon Roy of Elanjikkal.

Held in POCSO case

The Muvattupuzha police on Wednesday arrested a youth on the charge of raping a minor girl. The arrested man was a 24 year-old from Malappuram.