Three youths die as car rams truck

KOCHI

30 August 2021 22:27 IST

Three youngsters, including two siblings, died and another was grievously injured when their car collided with a lorry on MC Road at Thrikkalalthur near Muvattupuzha on Monday around 4 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Arun Babu, 22, and his brother Vishnu Babu, 26, and Adithyan M.R, 24. Amarnath R. Pillai, 20, brother of Adithyan, remains in ventilator at Kolancherry Medical College Hospital. All were residents of Purapuzha in Idukki district.

“The youngsters belonged to two families at Purapuzha. They were on their way back from Bengaluru when their car rammed the lorry going in the opposite direction. The driver of the car probably dozed off. It is not clear who drove the car,” said the Muvattupuzha police.

Advertising

Advertising

Though such road accidents usually attract IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence), the police have registered it as a motor occurrence since the lorry driver was not found to be at fault.