Kochi

Three youths die as car rams truck

Three youngsters, including two siblings, died and another was grievously injured when their car collided with a lorry on MC Road at Thrikkalalthur near Muvattupuzha on Monday around 4 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Arun Babu, 22, and his brother Vishnu Babu, 26, and Adithyan M.R, 24. Amarnath R. Pillai, 20, brother of Adithyan, remains in ventilator at Kolancherry Medical College Hospital. All were residents of Purapuzha in Idukki district.

“The youngsters belonged to two families at Purapuzha. They were on their way back from Bengaluru when their car rammed the lorry going in the opposite direction. The driver of the car probably dozed off. It is not clear who drove the car,” said the Muvattupuzha police.

Though such road accidents usually attract IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence), the police have registered it as a motor occurrence since the lorry driver was not found to be at fault.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 10:34:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/three-youths-die-as-car-rams-truck/article36190873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY