Three youngsters held with MDMA in Kochi

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 23, 2022 23:12 IST

The Kochi City Narcotic Cell on Tuesday arrested three youngsters with 5 grams of premium narcotic drug MDMA.

The arrested are Krishna K., 22, and Joel Stephen, 24, of Kalamassery and Vijay Krishnan, 23, of Edappally. They were nabbed following a search by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) along with the Thrikkakara police near a rented house at Kangarappady based on a tip-off.

The police said the seized drug was meant to be sold to school and college students at Kalamasserry, HMT Junction, and Kangarappady. They reportedly sourced the drugs from Bengaluru. They had been under surveillance for over a week.

