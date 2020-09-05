Three youngsters held with ganja

KOCHI

05 September 2020 00:04 IST

Excise officials on Friday chased down and arrested three youngsters in two separate incidents with ganja and heroin at Vyttila during vehicle checking.

The arrested were identified as Ashkar Ashraf, 23, of Kanjirappilly in Kottayam Shamon, 25, of Panthalam in Pathanamthitta and Muhammed Rifan, 26, of Thalassery. While 1.17 kg of ganja was seized from the first two, the latter was picked up with 10 grams of heroin oil.

The accused were under surveillance for some days now. They had taken rooms on rent at Edappally, Palarivattom, Vyttila and Kakkanad areas for their drug trade and had even rented premier vehicles for the purpose, excise officials said. The accused were reportedly fleecing their clients and making a killing taking advantage of the curtailed supply during the lockdown.

Excise Circle Inspector B.L. Shibu, who made the arrests, said that the department had received information about a major Kannnur-based drug racket and that further investigation would be held.