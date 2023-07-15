Three youngsters arrested on charge of theft

July 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Three youngsters, including a minor, who were found roaming around on allegedly stolen motorcycles were arrested by the Aluva police on Saturday.

The arrested are Manoj, 20, of Kalady, Harikrishnan, 20, of Mattoor, and Seenso, 18, of Malayattoor.

The accused had allegedly stolen a motorcycle from a parking ground near the market, another motorcycle worth ₹2.50 lakh from a house near UC College, and two mobile phones worth around ₹76,000 and ₹38,000. They had been using the stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.