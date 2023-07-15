HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three youngsters arrested on charge of theft

July 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three youngsters, including a minor, who were found roaming around on allegedly stolen motorcycles were arrested by the Aluva police on Saturday.

The arrested are Manoj, 20, of Kalady, Harikrishnan, 20, of Mattoor, and Seenso, 18, of Malayattoor.

The accused had allegedly stolen a motorcycle from a parking ground near the market, another motorcycle worth ₹2.50 lakh from a house near UC College, and two mobile phones worth around ₹76,000 and ₹38,000. They had been using the stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.