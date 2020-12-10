Three UDF workers injured in attack

Three workers of the United Democratic Front, including the district president of the Muslim Students Federation, were injured in an alleged attack by activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) after the end of the polling in ward eight of the Kalamassery municipality on Thursday evening.

The police said that a case would be registered against those involved in the incident after collecting the statements of the three persons admitted to a private hospital in Edappally. Those injured include Sahal Hassan, district secretary of the MSF; Hamid Hassan, and T.K. Koyakutty.

The UDF workers alleged that the attack was organised by the CPI(M) workers fearing defeat in ward 8.