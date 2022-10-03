Three tonnes of old clothes collected by Muvattupuzha municipality

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 03, 2022 20:37 IST

Old clothes collected as part of a green project initiated by the Muvattupuzha municipality.

About three tonnes of old clothes were collected as part of a green project initiated by the Muvattupuzha municipality.

The drive was carried out in September as part of a calendar prepared by the authorities to ensure proper disposal of waste. Haritha Karma Sena members were involved in the collection of old and recyclable clothes from 28 wards.

The waste included curtains, bedsheets, sarees and pillow covers, according to an official release. Nearly 50 Haritha Karma Sena members had visited households as part of the waste collection.

The old clothes have been stocked at the material collection facility of the municipality. The recyclable waste will be transported to companies in Erode and Coimbatore. The non-recyclable items will be handed over to Clean Kerala Company.

