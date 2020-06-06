Three test positive in Ernakulam

Three persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.

One positive case is a 47-year-old Pune native who had arrived in Kochi by flight from Nigeria on May 31. The patient’s condition remains critical at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. A 41-year-old who had returned to Kochi from Dubai on May 26 also tested positive, besides a 28-year-old who came from Delhi by flight on June 2.

The number of people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in the district stands at 48. Additionally, 704 persons were placed in home quarantine on Saturday, while 17 have been admitted for monitoring at hospitals.

An 80-year-old patient who had earlier been diagnosed with the disease and is receiving treatment at the MCH remains in critical condition. The condition of four patients admitted to the MCH too remains serious.