Three teenage students go missing from Mulavukad in Kochi

January 13, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three 13-year-old students, including two girls, who are also neighbours and schoolmates, went missing from Mulavukad on Friday.

All three are Standard 8 students of a school at Chathiyath. They had reportedly left for school in the morning as usual.

“One girl and a boy are suspected to have gone to the other girl’s home, where they changed from their uniform into plainclothes taking advantage of the fact that the girl’s parents leave for work early. The parents found the boy’s uniform on returning home around 2.30 p.m. and turned suspicious. They immediately checked with the school authorities who informed that the students had not turned up for the day,” said Rose Martin, member of Ward 16 and panchayat vice president.

The parents immediately lodged a petition with the Mulavukad police who registered a missing case.

Two of the students carried mobile phones. “The tower location put them in Thrissur when we checked around 7 p.m,” said a police official.

Ms. Martin said the last tower location traced them to Palakkad after which their mobile phones were in switched-off mode. A probe is on to track the students.

