Three students of Maharaja’s College suspended on ragging charges

Two activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and a member of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, were suspended for their alleged involvement in two separate incidents.

The suspended SFI activists include M.S. Athul, fourth-semester student of Archaeology, and R. Ananthu, third-year student of Physics. Muhammad Thanveer, third-year student of Philosophy and member of the KSU, was suspended for his alleged involvement in ragging in the hostel, while the SFI members faced disciplinary action for alleged violence at the hostel. The three were suspended for 10 days.

The SFI members had allegedly locked up the Principal and the Vice Principal for nearly six hours on Thursday night in protest against the decision of the college authorities to suspend its members. They demanded action against Muhammad Thanveer and unit representatives of the federation Muhammad Niyas and Muhammad Fazil. The protest was called off after the authorities agreed to initiate an inquiry into the allegations.

The anti-ragging committee will probe the allegation against Muhammad Thanveer and submit a report within 10 days. A three-member committee will probe the violence inside the hostel.

Meanwhile, Principal Dr. V.S. Joy denied reports that he was going on long leave. “I have taken leave for four days owing to personal reasons,” he said.

