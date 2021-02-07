Three stage veterans from Ernakulam bag honours

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi recognition for K.M. Dharman, Cochin Hassanar, and Cherai Suresh for their contributions to stage art

Three veterans from Ernakulam, with a combined experience of around 150 years among them and who continue to play a central role in the popularity of dramatic arts, have been recognised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi for their contributions to stage art ranging from bringing together artistes and training them to promoting and acting.

K.M. Dharman, 88, from Palluruthy is not new to honours from connoisseurs of stage arts. But this year’s honour, the SL Puram Award for his massive contributions to the drama movement, is something special. “I was pleasantly surprised,” he said on Saturday, recalling his association with his dear friend S.L. Puram Sadanandan, in whose name the award has been instituted.

He went down the memory lane, recalling his first association with the stage as a 14-year-old taking part in mono acts. It was a period of getting to know the ropes between 1937 and 1947, he said about his days as an amateur who participated in plays and stage shows organised under the then rapidly growing village libraries.

He made his presence felt on the drama scene in 1947 with Jeevitham, written by Vidwan K. Shankaran. Then came the greatest association and collaboration of his life with Bharat P.J. Antony. Over 18 years from around 1954, “I associated myself with the actor, director, and writer and learnt everything about stage arts,” he said. He imbibed the spirit of political plays one of Kerala’s greatest stage artistes wrote and directed.

From the Antony School of Drama, Dharman went on to work with other professional troupes and associated with all the great names as a professional actor.

For Cochin Hassanar, again an original resident of Palluruthy, a fertile ground for great dramatists, life has come full circle. Starting as a young boy to becoming the “guru” of youngsters seeking to learn the art of drama. He was recognised with the Guru Pooja Award this year for his contributions to the spread and popularity of stage arts.

The veteran, whose associates go back to N.N. Pillai, Saitan Joseph, and Balan Ayampilly, does not rest on his laurels. When the pandemic locked us all in, he started on a one-man stage performance. At the age of 66, he has more than 50 years of stage experience. The one-man show “Innu”, played over an hour, has completed nearly 60 performances and is growing in popularity, he said.

Cherai Suresh, 68, who has also been honoured with the Guru Pooja Award by the Aacdemy, recalled his past association with the likes of Kanmani Theatres and KPAC. “I have worked with all major troupes in the State and travelled widely to stage plays, he said, proudly underlining names like Poonjar Navadhara, Pala Communications, Aluva Maithri, Cherthala Tapasya, Vaikom Malavika, and Thiruvananthapuram Akshara Kala.

His wife Anitha too is an accomplished stage artiste, he said. He has had over 40 years of association starting from great names like Thoppil Bhasi.