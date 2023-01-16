Three senior IPS officers among 121 government servants facing Vigilance cases

January 16, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

As many as 121 government servants, including three serving IPS officers, in the State are either facing corruption cases or have cases pending against them across five Vigilance courts as on October 2022, response to a Right to Information application has revealed.

Tomin J. Thachankary, Director General of Police (Investigation), Kerala State Human Rights Commission; S. Sreejith, Transport Commissioner; and Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), are the three senior IPS officials facing Vigilance cases.

In the dock

Two Deputy Superintendents of Police, two inspectors, an additional sub-inspector, and a grade sub-inspector are facing Vigilance inquiry as per information shared by the VACB Directorate, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Enquiry Commissioner and Special Vigilance Judge in the Thalassery Vigilance court convicted 45 government servants across 50 cases between April 2016 and October 2022.

This is the most by a Vigilance court in the State during the period concerned. Among those convicted included clerks, a village officer, a health inspector, a civil supplies officer, an assistant sub-inspector, an assistant executive engineer, an agriculture officer, agriculture assistants, a KSEB superintendent, a forest officer, panchayat secretaries, a school headmaster, a civil police officer, a commercial taxes inspector, a cooperative bank manager, and an assistant public prosecutor thus covering almost all walks of public life.

However, no IPS officers were convicted by the court during the said period. Kottayam Vigilance Court had convicted an assistant sub-inspector during the period.

The Enquiry Commissioner and Special Vigilance Judge in the Kozhikode Vigilance court convicted 40 government servants across 39 cases during the period. This again included officials from all walks of government service.

The Enquiry Commissioner and Special Vigilance Judge in the Thrissur Vigilance court convicted 24 government servants and the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court convicted two cops, including a senior civil police officer and an assistant sub-inspector, between April 2016 and October 2022.