Three sailors from Kerala detained in Nigeria set to return on Saturday

Three Malayali sailors of MT Heroic Idun, a very large crude oil carrier that was taken into custody after being accused of indulging in illegal activities in the Nigerian territorial waters and disobeying the orders of the Nigerian Navy last August, are scheduled to arrive at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday at 1.30 p.m.

They have departed for home from the South African city of Cape Town. The vessel had a 26-member crew including 16 Indians, eight Sri Lankans, and one person each from Philippines and Poland.

Milton of Mulavukad, Sanu Jose of Elamkulam, and Vijith of Kollam are the three Malayali sailors set to return home. The sailors were released after long-drawn-out diplomatic interventions and a legal battle, said Hibi Eden, MP.

The crew were initially detained by Equatorial Guinea on charge of violating their territorial waters. They were in the custody of the naval force of Equatorial Guinea since August 12, 2022. The vessel and the crew were detained when they were awaiting permission to approach the port. Later, they were handed over to the Nigerian Navy.

The stalemate ended reportedly after Idun Maritime Limited, the company that owned the vessel, paid penalty running into millions and apologised to the Nigerian government. The company also reportedly admitted to a minor maritime offence and paid a penalty on that count as well.

The alleged offences were set aside as per the plea bargains of April 28 and May 9, 2023, and a slew of court orders. The governments of Marshall Islands, India, Sri Lanka, Philippines, and Poland and various maritime organisations were part of the deliberations.

Serving and former sailors and their families came together for a candlelight vigil as part of a campaign named ‘We Support’ in a show of solidarity with the detained sailors and their families. The detention of the vessel and its crew also emerged as a hot electoral topic during the Nigerian presidential elections as well.

