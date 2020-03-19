Three policemensuspended for bribery

The city police on Thursday placed three police personnel under suspension on charges of bribery.

The suspended officials were identified as senior Civil Police Officer K.K. Shibu and civil police officers Dileep and Satheesh Mohan, all attached to Mulavukad police station. They were suspended by Additional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General K.P. Philip.

The suspension was ordered after a preliminary inquiry found prima facie evidence against the policemen. The Udayamperoor Station House Officer has been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The officers allegedly demanded a bribe from the occupants of a car parked alongside the Container Terminal Road on January 7.

A complaint received by the city police commissionerate said that a man and his woman friend on their way to Cheranalloor had stopped by the road around 8.30 p.m. when the policemen approached them. The policemen demanded ₹10,000 as fine for unauthorised parking.

The passengers, however, didn’t have that much money and could pay only ₹3,000. The policemen later threatened them over the phone demanding the remaining ₹7,000.