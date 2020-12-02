Kochi

Three of family found dead

Three members of a family were found dead at their rented house at North Paravur on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as P.N. Rajesh, 55, wife Nisha, 49, and their son Anand Raj, 16. They were natives of Kuzhippilly but were reportedly staying at North Paravur for rent for over a year.

The husband and wife were found in a sitting posture on the floor and the son on the bed. Though suicide is suspected, the police were yet to confirm it.

Suicide prevention helpline: 0484 - 2540530

