Three new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Three more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday. One person is a 55-year-old Chennai native who had reached here on May 31 from Nigeria. Another person is a 35-year-old Edathala native who had reached here on May 26 from Kuwait. The third patient is a 27-year-old from Thuravur, Angamaly, who had reached here on June 1 from Abu Dhabi. All three were under institutional quarantine.

There are now 52 COVID-19 patients in the district. Of them, 47 are in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), one patient is in a private hospital and four are being treated at INHS, Sanjeevani.

On Monday, 800 persons were added to the list of people in home quarantine while 341 were removed. The total number of people in quarantine is 10,814, of which 9,447 are in home quarantine, 566 are in COVID Care Centres and 801are in paid quarantine facilities.

Six more persons were put under hospital observation in the district, taking the total number to 104. Of them, 59 are in MCH, six are in Moovattupuzha General Hospital, one is in Karuvelipady taluk hospital and four are in INHS, Sanjeevani, and 34 in private hospitals.