Kochi

Three new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

9,447 persons in home quarantine in district

Three more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday. One person is a 55-year-old Chennai native who had reached here on May 31 from Nigeria. Another person is a 35-year-old Edathala native who had reached here on May 26 from Kuwait. The third patient is a 27-year-old from Thuravur, Angamaly, who had reached here on June 1 from Abu Dhabi. All three were under institutional quarantine.

There are now 52 COVID-19 patients in the district. Of them, 47 are in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), one patient is in a private hospital and four are being treated at INHS, Sanjeevani.

On Monday, 800 persons were added to the list of people in home quarantine while 341 were removed. The total number of people in quarantine is 10,814, of which 9,447 are in home quarantine, 566 are in COVID Care Centres and 801are in paid quarantine facilities.

Six more persons were put under hospital observation in the district, taking the total number to 104. Of them, 59 are in MCH, six are in Moovattupuzha General Hospital, one is in Karuvelipady taluk hospital and four are in INHS, Sanjeevani, and 34 in private hospitals.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 7:16:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/three-new-covid-19-cases-in-ernakulam/article31779942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY