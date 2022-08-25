Three new auxiliary bishops in Syro-Malabar Church

Special Correspondent
August 25, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Tharamangalam
Joseph Kollamparambil
Thomas Padiyath

ADVERTISEMENT

Three new auxiliary bishops have been appointed in the Syro-Malabar Church.

Alex Tharamangalam will be the auxiliary bishop of the eparchy of Mananthavady, and Joseph Kollamparambil and Thomas Padiyath will be auxiliary bishops of the eparchy of Shamshabad.

Prior to their election in the second session of the XXX Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, the assent of the Holy Father was obtained through the Apostolic Nuncio. The announcement was made here on Thursday, at the closing day of the Synod of Bishops, said an official release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a rare development, Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry has accepted the resignation of Mar Jacob Muricken, Auxiliary Bishop of the Eparchy of Palai, in keeping with his demand to embrace monastic life.

Fr. Tharamangalam is in Germany, while the two others were given the insignia by Cardinal Alencherry together with Mar Raphael Thattil, Bishop of the eparchy of Shamshabad.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app