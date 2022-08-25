Three new auxiliary bishops in Syro-Malabar Church

Three new auxiliary bishops have been appointed in the Syro-Malabar Church.

Alex Tharamangalam will be the auxiliary bishop of the eparchy of Mananthavady, and Joseph Kollamparambil and Thomas Padiyath will be auxiliary bishops of the eparchy of Shamshabad.

Prior to their election in the second session of the XXX Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, the assent of the Holy Father was obtained through the Apostolic Nuncio. The announcement was made here on Thursday, at the closing day of the Synod of Bishops, said an official release.

In a rare development, Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry has accepted the resignation of Mar Jacob Muricken, Auxiliary Bishop of the Eparchy of Palai, in keeping with his demand to embrace monastic life.

Fr. Tharamangalam is in Germany, while the two others were given the insignia by Cardinal Alencherry together with Mar Raphael Thattil, Bishop of the eparchy of Shamshabad.