Three more test positive in district

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday when 19 results of body fluid samples sent for testing were received.
Two of those who tested positive are close relatives of the person who died of the disease recently. One is a 32-year-old woman and the other is a 17-year-old boy. The 41-year-old healthcare worker who was on duty at the airport screening is the third positive case.
All were under home quarantine when they developed symptoms of the disease. They have been moved to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
