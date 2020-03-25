Three more test positive in district

Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Ernakulam on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 20 in the district.

Two of them are youths who had returned from France recently, while the other had close contact with a person who had tested positive for the disease earlier.

One of the youths who travelled from France had reached New Delhi on March 15 and taken a flight to Kochi the next day. He was in home quarantine. He later developed symptoms of the disease and on March 24, was moved to Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. The other positive case is that of a co-traveller from France.

The third case reported was that of a 37-year-old who had come into contact with a 61-year-old COVID-19 patient.

Three others who had come into contact with a 57-year-old woman who had tested positive are under surveillance at home.

Three persons were moved to hospital isolation facilities on Wednesday in the district. Two of them were moved to the MCH and one to the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, taking the total number of people in hospital isolation to 34. Of these, 26 are in the MCH and eight in the Muvattupuzha GH.

There are a total of 3,308 persons under quarantine in hospitals and homes in the district.

On Wednesday, the Control Room received 618 telephone calls of which 290 were from the general public. The Health officials clarified that the rules of lockdown were applicable to all people. People can contact 0484-2428077, 2424077, 2426077, 2425077, 2422077 to reach the Control Room.