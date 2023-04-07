ADVERTISEMENT

Three more days for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale to close

April 07, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

On the last day of the present edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, April 10, entry to the venues will close at 5 p.m. but the show will be open till 7 p.m. on the two days preceding that.  

The closing ceremony will be held at Durbar Hall Ground at 7 p.m. on April 10 where performance by playback singer Sithara Krishnakumar’s Project Malabaricus will be the highlight. 

The documentary When the Black Encircles the White directed by Shyamaprasad on cartoonist E.P. Unni will be screened at the biennale on April 9 at 11 a.m. at Cabral Yard Pavilion, Fort Kochi. It will be followed by a discussion with Mr. Unni and Mr. Shyamaprasad, moderated by comic art researcher and cartoonist Gokul Gopalakrishnan. The documentary screening is being conducted in collaboration with Kerala Media Academy. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An environmental workshop ‘Kalayum Kalavasthayum‘ (Art and Climate) will be held on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ABC Art Room. The workshop, led by Devendranath Sankaranarayanan of the Inside Out performance collective, aims to examine the requirements to be followed in human-nature relationships for a sustainable future in the backdrop of climate change and a re-examination of the present situation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US