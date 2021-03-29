Three more arrested in vehicle theft case

Kochi

29 March 2021

Alleged pledging of rented vehicle claiming its ownership

The Elamakkara police have arrested three more accused in a case registered in connection with an incident in which an SUV was taken on rent from a vehicle rental firm and then pledged to unsuspecting victims for big sums by fraudulently claiming its ownership.

The arrested are Ajmal, 24, Sherin, 31, and Aromal, all from Thrissur and second, fourth and seventh accused respectively. They were nabbed from two different locations — from near the Cheranalloor signal junction and a hotel near the Thrissur railway station.

They were produced in court and remanded. The gang had taken the vehicle on rent from a firm at Elamakkara on March 13. The police had already arrested four accused in the case.

A team led by Elamakkara Station House Officer Subhash Kumar and comprising Sub Inspectors Sunumon and Faizal, Assistant Sub Inspector Subair, Senior Civil Police Officer Rajesh, and Civil Police Officer Madhusudhanan made the arrests.