Three more arrested in Kuzhupilly murder case

Kochi

11 October 2020 02:13 IST

A special investigation squad of the Ernakulam Rural police arrested three more persons in connection with the alleged murder of a youngster at Munambam last month.

The arrested are Manu Naveen, 24, of Kuzhupilly, Kevin Krishna, 19, of Cherai, and Vivek, 24, of Ayyampilly. The police had earlier arrested four persons, taking the total number of arrested to seven.

The special squad was formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik shortly after the incident.

Advertising

Advertising

Pranav, 22, of Cherai, was found beaten to death on Pallathankulangara Beach Road on September 22 around 4.30 a.m.

According to the police, tension was simmering between the victim and the accused for some time over the alleged stalking of the lover of one of the accused by the victim. The accused tailed the victim in the early hours and beat him with wooden planks on an isolated stretch near the Kuzhupilly beach. The police had registered a case invoking IPC 302 (murder).