Three more arrested in ganja smuggling case

Alleged smuggling of narcotic from Andhra through courier firm

The Perumbavoor police on Saturday arrested three more persons in connection with the smuggling in of ganja from Andhra Pradesh through a courier firm.

The arrested are Gokul, 24, of Kothamangalam, Vimal, 24, of Pulimala, and Mansoor, 24, of Aayirurpadam. Previously, five persons were arrested in the case.

Around 30 kg of ganja was smuggled in through a courier firm at Kunnuvazhi last October. The parcel was meant for Vimal. Gokul had allegedly bought the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and couriered it. He became active in the trade after being released following his arrest by the Andhra Pradesh police with 10 kg of ganja, the police said.

He was also arrested with 4 kg of the narcotic by the Ayyanthol police in Thrissur. Vimal and Mansoor also have cases against them.

The accused were arrested from their hideout in Kozhikode by a special team formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. They will be slapped with provisions of the Kerala Anti-social Activities [Prevention] Act.

The police suspect the accused to have smuggled in the narcotic through courier in the past too. An extensive probe is on into their activities. They reportedly bought ganja mainly from Paderu in Andhra Pradesh for ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per kilogram and sold it here for upwards of ₹25,000.

The Rural police have seized over 500 kg of ganja over the last couple of years.

A team comprising Inspector R. Ranjith, Assistant Sub Inspector Jayachandran, and senior civil police officers K.A. Naushad, Abdul Manaf, and M.B. Subair made the arrest.