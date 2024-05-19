GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three -month-long gFest Kochi concludes

Published - May 19, 2024 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A three -month long gFest Kochi concluded on May 18 (Saturday) at Kerala Museum with an interactive workshop on the impact of city design on gender equality. Workshop “Engendered Cities – Fair Sharing What We Build” led by Monolita Chatterjee, Vice-Chairperson, Indian Institute of Architects, Kerala Chapter, and co-founder of gender rights NGO in Kochi, Raising Our Voices Foundation (ROV), flagged the importance of including gender considerations, while planning the infrastructure by the State government and local bodies.

The festival organised jointly by the reFrame Institute of Art and Expression and the Kerala Museum featured unique installations, mixed media works, interactive art, and films.

