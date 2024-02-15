Three-month-long art and gender fest to get under way in Kochi on Saturday

February 15, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

gFest Kochi, an art and gender festival, will get underway at the Kerala Museum on Saturday.

The fest organised by reFrame Institute of Art and Expression in collaboration with Kerala Museum MNF will last till May 5. Raising Our Voices Foundation (ROV) is the outreach partner of the event.

gFest is a travelling festival that invites diverse sets of people to celebrate, interrogate, engage, and contemplate on multiple complexities related to gender through artworks created under reFrame’s genDeralities fellowships. The festival has previously been held in Mumbai and Delhi.

The three-month long festival in Kochi will feature unique installations, films, photographs, mixed media works, interactive art, with parallel programming that includes walk-throughs by curators and artists; screenings of documentaries and experimental films; award winning feature films; panel discussions; inspiring talks by local experts; interactive workshops; and the opportunity to indulge in rich conversations, deliberations, and more.

