GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-month-long art and gender fest to get under way in Kochi on Saturday

February 15, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

gFest Kochi, an art and gender festival, will get underway at the Kerala Museum on Saturday.

The fest organised by reFrame Institute of Art and Expression in collaboration with Kerala Museum MNF will last till May 5. Raising Our Voices Foundation (ROV) is the outreach partner of the event, which is supported by Muthoot Finance.

gFest is a travelling festival that invites diverse sets of people to celebrate, interrogate, engage, and contemplate on multiple complexities related to gender through artworks created under reFrame’s genDeralities fellowships. The festival has previously been held in Mumbai and Delhi.

The three-month long festival in Kochi will feature unique installations, films, photographs, mixed media works, interactive art, with parallel programming that includes walk-throughs by curators and artists; screenings of documentaries and experimental films; award winning feature films; panel discussions; inspiring talks by local experts; interactive workshops; and the opportunity to indulge in rich conversations, deliberations, and more.

Related Topics

arts, culture and entertainment / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.