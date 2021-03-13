Three members of theft gang held

KOCHI

The Ernakulam rural police on Saturday arrested three members of a gang that had allegedly hatched a plan to carry out a series of thefts in Aluva and adjoining areas.

The arrested were identified as Suresh, 55, of Thodupuzha, Vinu, 44, of Thrissur, and Eldho, 40, of Vengoor.

They were nabbed following a tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. The accused had several theft cases registered against them in various police stations in Kottayam, Thrissur, and Ernakulam districts.

Footage from CCTVs installed by residents’ associations played a significant role in their arrest.