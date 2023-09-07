ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of family found dead near Nedumbassery

September 07, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of three members of a family were found hanging in their house at Kurumasserry in Parakkadavu block near Nedumbassery on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Gopi, 60, wife Sheela, 55, and their son Shibi, 36. A note was found from the house.

“Shibi had collected money offering placements abroad but could not honour it. Pressure from those who have paid the money and the resultant financial problems probably led the family to taking the extreme step. The note also reaffirmed that,” said police sources.

As per the First Information Report registered by the Chengamanad police, the death occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 4.30 a.m. on Thursday. A case has been registered for unnatural death.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000)

