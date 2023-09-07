HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Three members of family found dead near Nedumbassery

September 07, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of three members of a family were found hanging in their house at Kurumasserry in Parakkadavu block near Nedumbassery on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Gopi, 60, wife Sheela, 55, and their son Shibi, 36. A note was found from the house.

“Shibi had collected money offering placements abroad but could not honour it. Pressure from those who have paid the money and the resultant financial problems probably led the family to taking the extreme step. The note also reaffirmed that,” said police sources.

As per the First Information Report registered by the Chengamanad police, the death occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 4.30 a.m. on Thursday. A case has been registered for unnatural death.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.