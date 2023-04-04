Three members of a family found dead at Kumbalam

April 04, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Three members of a family were found dead at their house at Cheppanam in Kumbalam on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Maniyan, 65, his wife Sarojini, 58, and his son Manoj, 36 The Panangad police registered a first information report (FIR) for murder with Maniyan as the suspect.

According to the FIR, Maniyan hacked Sarojini and Manoj to death before taking his own life by hanging. Maniyan was reportedly dejected over his dire financial condition and the health of his son. The incident is suspected to have taken place between 9.30 p.m. on Monday and 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A team led by Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Rajkumar inspected the house. “Two of them succumbed to their injuries. They had cuts on their necks and limbs,” he said. Fingerprint and forensic experts collected evidence from the house.

The incident came to light when relatives of the three came looking for them as they were not to be seen outside in the morning. One of them saw Manoj lying in a pool of blood through the window and alerted the police.

According to local residents, Maniyan was a lottery vendor, and his wife used to work as a domestic help at houses. They had reportedly been facing financial constraints for a while.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.)