Three-member panel to oversee waste handling at Brahmapuram

Chief Secretary to personally monitor work at the dumping site

The State government has set up a three-member committee to monitor compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 at the solid waste processing plant at Brahmapuram.

The constitution of the committee is part of follow-up steps being initiated by the government after the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi pulled it up for its failure to address unscientific handling of waste at the dumping site.

The committee comprises Principal Secretary (Urban) of the Department of Local Self Government as Chairman, Kerala State Pollution Control Board Chairman, the and Kochi Corporation Secretary. An action plan will be formulated to implement the directives of the tribunal.

Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta will personally monitor compliance with the directives on a monthly basis and record the proceedings. He will file his personal affidavit furnishing information on commencement of work on remediation of old waste lying at the site by January 21, 2021.

A Government Order issued on September 28 said the tribunal had ordered assessment and recovery of compensation for environmental damage from those responsible for the situation at Brahmapuram.

The State Pollution Control Board has assessed a total environmental compensation of ₹25.4 crore on the Kochi Corporation and the five municipalities (dumping their waste at Brahmapuram) of Kalamassery, Aluva, Angamaly, Thrikkakara, and Thripunithura for their failure to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The compensation assessed for the Kochi Corporation is ₹13.31 crore, while the figures for the five municipalities are ₹2.77 crore for Kalamassery, ₹1.72 crore for Aluva, ₹1.96 crore for Angamaly, ₹2.92 crore for Thrikkakara, and ₹2.72 crore for Thripunithura as on July 31, 2020. Senior board officials said notices would be issued under relevant sections of the Environment Protection Act and Solid Waste Management Rules against the erring local bodies as part of recovering compensation.

The NGT has also advised the government to consider action on the pattern of successful models of other States, where meaningful steps have been initiated to deal with situations similar to Brahmapuram in consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board.