Three-member panel set up to probe Cusat violence

Cochin University of Science and Technology has set up a three-member panel to probe the violent clashes held on the main campus at Thrikkakara on October 26.

The violence was allegedly unleashed by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and a section of inmates of the Sahara hostel for B.Tech. students. A room was set on fire by miscreants amidst the tension.

The varsity authorities, who faced criticism for delaying action against those involved, said that the three-member panel has been told to submit a report within 10 days. Disciplinary action, if any, against the students accused in the cases registered by the Kalamassery Police, will be taken on the basis of the findings and recommendations of the committee.

The panel included Dr. G. Madhu of School of Engineering as convener, Dr. Aneesh V. Pillai, faculty of School of Legal Studies, and Dr. K.R. Ajith Mohan, chief hostel warden.

The varsity had also received around 15 complaints submitted by various student organisations blaming each other for the violence. The SFI had alleged that the combine of Muslim Students Federation and Fraternity Movement was behind the attack while the group of hostel inmates under the label of Sahara community had accused the SFI for initiating the violence. Several students were injured in the clash.