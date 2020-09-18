Three-member gang accused of serial thefts arrested

KOCHI

18 September 2020 00:10 IST

Police recover gold ornaments worth 27 sovereigns

The Ernakulam Rural police may have managed a breakthrough in a series of housebreaks and thefts within its limits and across multiple districts in the State following the arrest of a three-member gang.

The arrested are Biju aka Acid Biju, 45, of Kuttamangalam; Gopi, 52, of Pallarimangalam; and Sasi Kumar, 62, of Thrissur.

While Biju was allegedly the lynchpin who broke into houses and pulled off the thefts, the other two were his accomplices. The police also recovered gold ornaments worth 27 sovereigns, which he allegedly stole from various places.

Advertising

Advertising

The Pothanikkad police arrested the accused from Thrikkariyur and Erambra within their limits. Biju, the police said, followed a modus operandi whereby he broke open the back doors of houses he targeted and then skilfully removed gold ornaments from the sleeping occupants using cutter without their knowledge.

He was in the habit of operating alone, and removal of bulb on the rear side of the house was one of his signature habits. Since the ones whose ornaments he stole never woke up during his act, the police initially suspected that he might be drugging his targets in some ways.

But on interrogation, he reportedly claimed that he went about the thefts only after ensuring that the occupants were in deep sleep. Biju was taken for evidence collection to the hardware shop at Perumbavoor from where he bought the iron rod and cutter for executing the thefts. The shop owner also identified him.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), had formed a special squad headed by Muvattupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammed Riyas to crack the proliferating housebreaks and thefts within the rural limits. The key accused was released from the Viyyur Central Jail on July 12 after being arrested in connection with a theft within the Shoranur police station limits.

According to the police, he busied himself with house breaks and thefts within Pothanikkad, Kothamangalam, Kuruppumpady and Kunnathunadu police station limits after his release. He has three theft cases against his name at the Pothanikkad police station alone and was allegedly behind a theft each within Kothamangalam, Kuruppampady and Kunnathunadu police station limits.

The other two accused had allegedly helped him sell the stolen ornaments in Thrissur, Perumbavoor, and Kolanchery. Gopi had arranged for Biju’s accommodation on his release from jail, and the latter was staying in places like Kothamangalam and Perumbavoor after the alleged thefts.

The police said Biju had more than 50 cases against his name across the State. In addition to housebreaks and thefts, he was also accused of pledging fake gold in cases registered by Kothamangalam, Chengannur, Pathanamthitta, Muvattupuzha and Pothanikkad police stations.

The accused were produced in court and moved to the detention centre at Karukutty. If they test negative for SARS-COV-2, the police will seek their custody for further interrogation.

A team led by Pothanikkad Station House Officer Noble Manual, Sub Inspectors K.K. Rajesh and Baby Joseph, and Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf made the arrest.