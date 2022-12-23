Three-member chain snatching gang arrested at Perumbavoor

December 23, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Perumbavoor police on Friday busted a three-member chain snatching gang.

The arrested are Devi, 39, Shanthy, 27, and Anu, 22, of Trichy in Tamil Nadu. They are accused of snatching a gold chain weighing two sovereigns from an elderly woman at a hospital at Perumbavoor and a gold chain weighing four-and-a-half sovereigns from another elderly woman in a bus.

At the hospital, one of the gang members feigned to collapse. When people crowded around her, the other two gang members managed to snatch the chain and flee. They had staged a similar drama to create a crowd in the bus as well.

The police nabbed them when they were allegedly planning another snatching.

A team led by Inspector R. Ranjith, Sub Inspectors Rinse M. Thomas, Josy M. Johnson, and C.J. Lilly, assistant sub inspectpr Anil P. Varghese, and senior civil police officers P.A. Abdul Manaf, K.S. Sudheesh, K.P. Ammini, Mrudula Kumari, and Chinju K. Mathai made the arrest.