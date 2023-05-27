Three lorries carrying waste from Vandiperiyar detained at Kalamassery

May 27, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Three lorries packed with mixed legacy waste reportedly belonging to Vandiperiyar grama panchayat in Idukki were detained by the health wing of the Kalamassery municipality after they were found under suspicious circumstances on a deserted stretch of HMT estate at Kaipadamugal on Saturday around 1.15 a.m.

Some youngsters spotted the lorries parked on the roadside and alerted the night health squad making rounds on Seaport-Airport Road. A document signed by the Vandiperiyar panchayat secretary was recovered from the lorry operators.

As per the document, the lorries contained 13,185 kg of non-biodegradable waste, which had been handed over to the Clean Kerala Company. The lorry operators claimed that the waste was being taken to the company’s facility in Palakkad.

“If the loads were meant for Palakkad, there was no need for lorries to be in the area where they were found. It cannot be even considered a normal break between a long trip since the lorries were off the main road they were supposed to take. We strongly believe that our timely intervention thwarted an attempt to clandestinely dump waste along the deserted stretch,” said A.K. Nishad, Health Standing Committee chairman of the municipality.

What further raised the suspicion of the health authorities was the alleged claim of the lorry operators that they had parked the lorries on the deserted stretch to shift waste from three lorries into two. It was near impossible to restrict waste packed into three lorries into two in any way,” said Mr. Nishad. The municipality is set to fine the lorries and hand them over to the police for further action.

Former municipal chairman Jamal Manakkadan said that there could be a local contact facilitating illegal dumping of waste in the area. He further alleged that attempts were on to dump waste from other districts in the municipal area for the past two months.

The Vandiperiyar panchayat authorities claimed that they had an agreement with the Clean Kerala Company for removal of waste from their dumping yard. The transportation of waste to Palakkad was the responsibility of the agency engaged by the company, a senior panchayat official said.

