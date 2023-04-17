ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in road accident on Thodupuzha-Muvattupuzha State highway

April 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a toddler, were killed after a speeding goods van ploughed into pedestrians on the Thodupuzha-Muvattupuzha State highway at Manjaloor within the Vazhakkulam police station limits on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Prajesh, 36, of Manjalloor, his daughter one-and-a-half-year-old Alana, and neighbour Mary, 60. Though they were rushed to the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, they succumbed to injuries.

The Vazhakkulam police registered a case and arrested the van driver, Edlho, 22, invoking Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The van was reportedly going in the direction of Thodupuzha. According to the police, the driver lost control over the vehicle and knocked down the pedestrians.

