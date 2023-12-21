Three key accused of a drug racket arrested in Kochi

December 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Three key accused of a Kochi-based drug racket were arrested by a special squad of excise with 10 LSD stamps, 0.28 gram of MDMA, and 50 gram of ganja.

The arrested were identified as Anwar, 24, and Shahid, 27, of Kodungalloor and Ajmal, 23, of Vypeen. A luxury car, three smartphones and ₹3,000 were also seized by the excise. They were allegedly part of the racket that went by the name ‘Night Dropper Task Team’.

Commerical quantity of LSD stamps was being seized in the district after a while. Possession of 5 LSD stamps entails imprisonment of up to 20 years and fine of up to ₹2 lakh.

According to excise officials, the racket adopted latest technology to evade being caught. An order placed with the racket through social media was met with a demand to transfer funds to a Bengaluru-based account.

On receipt of payment, the accused used to drop the waterproof packet containing drugs at spots that drew little attention. Then a text of the location and photo of the packet were sent to the WhatsApp number of the client from an unknown number, followed by a message that said “drop completed”, said excise sources.

The client then collected the packet from the location. The arrangement meant that the suppliers and clients never met each other. The prompt delivery had won them the trust of drug abusers, said excise sources.

For a while now, many persons arrested in NDPS cases used to mention the same racket and their modus operandi. Following this, the special squad of the excise enforcement assistant commissioner and excise intelligence conducted a probe based on CCTV images of the locations mentioned by the arrested persons. A red premium car was found to be a constant in all those CCTV images.

After days-long probe, excise tracked down the car, which was taken out only during nights. Excise officials tailed them and then encircled them when the car stopped for a ‘drop’ along the Ponnurunni service road. Though the accused tried to flee in the car, excise officials blocked their path and overpowered them with the help of local residents.

“We have launched a probe and more arrests are likely in the coming days,” said Excise Enforcement Assistant Commissioner T.N. Sudheer.

Excise Intelligence Bureau Inspector S. Manoj Kumar, Ernakulam Range Excise Inspector Gireesh Kumar, city metro shadow preventive offices N.D. Tomy and N.M. Mahesh, and civil excise officers Padmagireeshan P. and Biju D.J. made the arrests.