Three institutions to kick-start Brain Gain project

Initiative to create a network of academics of Kerala origin

Initiative to create a network of academics of Kerala origin

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, and Institute of Advanced Virology, Thonnakkal, will pilot the government’s ambitious Brain Gain project, which aims at engaging State’s academic diaspora in academic and research collaborations with higher education and research institutions in the State.

Nearly 250 scholars from around the world have registered in the brain gain portal of the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), which is implementing the initiative to create a network of academics of Kerala origin. The experts will partner with higher education and research institutions in the State as short-term teachers, part-time collaborators and co-supervisors in research.

In the first phase of the project, T.V. Paul, James McGill Professor of International Relations in the Department of Political Science at McGill University in Canada, will partner with the Mahatma Gandhi University. Maneesha S. Mohan, Associate Professor in Dairy Manufacturing at South Dakota State University, U.S., will collaborate with Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. Venugopal Nair, head of Viral Oncogenesis group at The Pirbright Institute in the U.K., will join hands with the Institute of Advanced Virology, Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the KSHEC.

“The council has approved the detailed academic plan submitted by the institutions, which outlines the nature of collaboration and intended goals from the partnership. The government has allocated ₹5 crore as initial support for the programme,” said Rajan Varughese, member secretary, KSHEC.

The 250-odd scholars who have agreed to partner with the project, included academics, IT, management and medical professionals from various places such as the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Japan, West Asia and Europe. The Mahatma Gandhi University has identified around 48 scholars from the brain drain portal for academic and research collaboration.

The scholars will submit comprehensive academic proposals before the council on the academic and research topics of their interest. The partnering institutions have to come out with a detailed academic plan describing the nature and scope of collaboration.