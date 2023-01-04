ADVERTISEMENT

Three hotels in Thripunithura served closure notices

January 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety authorities conducted searches in 11 hotels at Vypeen and Thripunithura on Wednesday, and three were served with closure notices.  

SR Foods hotel on Vaikom Road in Thripunithura besides Lalitham and Madhav hotels in the same town were the ones that were served notices.

A communication said four hotels had been slapped with fines and 13 food samples collected during searches had been sent for laboratory examination. Food Safety Assistant Commissioner John Vijayakumar said action would be taken against hotels functioning in unhygienic environment and those without licence.

