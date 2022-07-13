Three held with MDMA

The city police have arrested three persons with 5.29 g of MDMA, a premium recreational drug, from a private hotel in Thammanam.

The arrested were identified as Febin, 24, of Kasaragod; Akshay, 24, of Kuzhipilly; and Tony Varghese, 30, of Kollam.

The gang was nabbed after intensive checking following information that drug rackets targeting youngsters and students were active based out of hotels and lodges in the city. The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) has stepped up surveillance in the wake of this.