Three held with drugs

KOCHI

16 July 2021 00:36 IST

The city police on Thursday arrested three youngsters on the charge of selling drugs to college students. The arrested were identified as Azhar, 19, and Faisal, 20, of Kalamasserry, and Chandradeep, 19, of Edappally. They were nabbed from near IMA Hall at Kaloor.

The police said that they used to supply drugs on demand to college students for a high price. The police are after the main supplier, who sourced drugs for the gang from Bengaluru. The Palarivattom police have registered a case and are likely to seek the custody of the accused for further probe. A team comprising members of the Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner’s Squad, Palarivattom, and Kochi Metro police stations made the arrest.

