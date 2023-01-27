Three held with drugs from Kochi lodge

January 27, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The police arrested three persons for alleged possession of various drugs from a lodge near Amrita Hospital, Edappally, on January 26.

The arrested include Aluva natives Naufal, 28, and Sanoop, 38, and Aparna Radhakrishnan, 22, of Mundakkayam. The police recovered 7.4 grams of MDMA, six LSD stamps, four tablets of a banned psychedelic drug, 2.3 grams of hashish oil, and 48 grams of ganja.

The four were staying in the lodge under the guise of undergoing treatment at a hospital. A communication from the police said it was for the first time that an arrest was made with persons in possession of five varieties of drugs.

Sanoop had been charged under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act in the past. The sale of drugs was carried out by Noufal, a cab driver, in his vehicle. The woman was the connecting link with customers, according to the release.