Three held with 2 kg of ganja

The excise on Tuesday arrested three persons with over 2 kg of ganja and 15 grams of hashish oil from the house of one of the accused at Kunnukara near North Paravur.
The arrested were identified as Mujeeb Rahman, 47, of Kunnukara; M.M. Razak, 43, also from Kunnukara; and Nixon Francis, 44, of Desham near Aluva. According to excise officials, the accused were active selling ganja and other drugs across the district during the lockdown.
Excise had beefed up surveillance and patrolling following widespread complaints over drug users taking over roads near the airport and Kunnukara during nights. Following this, the gang reportedly shifted their operations to Mujeeb Rahman’s house at Kunnukara and that trail led the excise to the accused. The accused were allegedly in the trade for years selling the stuff even to school students.
When the excise officials swooped down on them, the accused were allegedly busy preparing small packets of ganja sold in the market for ₹1,000. Hashish oil was seized from the SUV they used for the trade following which the vehicle was also seized.
A team led by excise Circle Inspector S. Nijumon, and preventive officer V.S. Haneesh made the arrest. The accused were produced in court and remanded.
