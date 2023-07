July 09, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Perumbavoor Police arrested three people on the charge of intruding into the house of a migrant worker, attacking him and his family members, and robbing them of ₹90,000.

The gang later reportedly abducted another migrant worker and forcibly made him pay ₹1.57 lakh. Those arrested are Shajahan, 23, and Harjat Ali, 20, of Assam and Uwais, 39, a history sheeter from Marampilly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.