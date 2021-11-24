Three held on immoral traffic charge

KOCHI

24 November 2021 23:25 IST

The Puthencruz police on Wednesday took into custody three persons on the charge of immoral traffic.

They were identified as Unais Usman, 32, of Mannarkkadu, and two women. They were arrested from a lodge near the Kolencherry court, based on a tip-off.

The women reportedly told the police that they were brought to the lodge by promising jobs.

A team led by DySP Ajaynath, Inspector T. Dileesh, sub inspector Rameshan, assistant sub inspector Santhosh, and senior civil police officers B. Chandrabose, Mini, Bini, Prashobh, and Anand made the arrest.