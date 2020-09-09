Three held on charge of theft

KOCHI

09 September 2020 23:49 IST

The Central police on Wednesday arrested three more persons in a case related to the theft at a premium hotel near South railway station.

The arrested were identified as Muhammed Shareef, 44, of Kollam; Sebastian aka Justin, 43, of Kadavanthra; and Prasad Raju, 43, of Ernakulam. They were allegedly part of or abetted the gang that broke into the hotel that had been remaining shut after being sealed by the Kanayannur tahsildar.

While the first two were allegedly part of the gang, the third person was arrested on charge of buying a television set despite knowing it to be stolen. The police recovered more items stolen from the hotel.

