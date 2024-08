The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested three people on August 11 (Sunday) on the charge of mining and transporting sand from the Periyar.

Wahab, 34, and Sujith, 36, from Kollam and Shajahan, 38, from Uliyannur were arrested, The lorry they used and three lorry loads of sand heaped on the river banks were seized. The three men had been arrested earlier on similar charges.

